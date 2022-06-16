Ryder opens new office in Nashville, expands freight brokerage business

Jun. 16, 2022

  • Ryder System (NYSE:R) expanded its freight brokerage business with a new office in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by two additional locations planned to open in 2023.
  • The expansion is part of the company's strategy to grow its broader transportation solution.
  • Ryder’s freight brokerage division is part of its transportation management solution, which purchases and/or executes $7.4B in freight moves on behalf of its customers annually.
  • "In freight brokerage, we experienced just over 175% growth in gross revenue in 2021 as compared to 2020. With market fluctuations, sky-high transportation rates, a capacity crunch, and a driver shortage, shippers are turning to our logistics expertise, our asset-based solutions, relationships with vetted carriers, and our buying power to keep their goods moving," group director of transportation management commented.
  • Shares trading 1.2% down premarket.
