Ryder opens new office in Nashville, expands freight brokerage business
Jun. 16, 2022 7:10 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ryder System (NYSE:R) expanded its freight brokerage business with a new office in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by two additional locations planned to open in 2023.
- The expansion is part of the company's strategy to grow its broader transportation solution.
- Ryder’s freight brokerage division is part of its transportation management solution, which purchases and/or executes $7.4B in freight moves on behalf of its customers annually.
- "In freight brokerage, we experienced just over 175% growth in gross revenue in 2021 as compared to 2020. With market fluctuations, sky-high transportation rates, a capacity crunch, and a driver shortage, shippers are turning to our logistics expertise, our asset-based solutions, relationships with vetted carriers, and our buying power to keep their goods moving," group director of transportation management commented.
- Shares trading 1.2% down premarket.