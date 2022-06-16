Flora Growth to repurchase $5M of common stock
Jun. 16, 2022 7:13 AM ETFLGCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Flora Growth (FLGC) has authorized the repurchase of up to $5M of its outstanding common shares as market conditions and the Company’s liquidity warrant.
- The $5M repurchase approx. 10% of $52.44M of company's market cap as on 15-June.
- Luis Merchan, Flora’s Chairman and CEO believes that the decline in the company's market price is largely attributable to the weakness of the broader financial market in general, along with the recent selling of several millions of shares by certain shareholders.
- Shares have fallen over 80% over the last 1-year.