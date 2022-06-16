Cigna announces $3.5B accelerated stock repurchase agreements
Jun. 16, 2022 7:14 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to repurchase $3.5B of common stock through accelerated stock repurchase agreements with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.
- The accelerated stock repurchases are part of company's existing buyback program, which had remaining authority of approximately $8.8B as of June 14, 2022.
- As per the agreement terms, the company will receive an aggregate initial delivery of shares equal in value to 80% of the prepayment amount of $3.5B on July 6, based on share price as of market close on July 1, 2022.
- "This accelerated share repurchase is part of our ongoing commitment to return significant value to our shareholders," said David M. Cordani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cigna. "Our ability to execute against our capital deployment priorities is a testament to the ongoing growth and strength of our businesses and our ability to generate strong cash flow. When combined with our previously completed share repurchases, we remain on track to repurchase at least $7 billion of our shares in 2022."
- Since the start of 2022, Cigna (CI) has outperformed the broader market index. Stock up ~+6% on YTD basis.