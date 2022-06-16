Senseonics stock rises on CE mark for Eversense E3 glucose monitoring device
Jun. 16, 2022 7:20 AM ETSenseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) said it received CE Mark approval in EU for its next-generation implantable continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) Eversense E3 CGM.
- Germantown, Md.-based Senseonics added that its commercial partner Ascensia Diabetes Care will make the system, which can be used for up to 6 months, available from Q3 2022.
- Unlike the Eversense XL CGM system, which will be retired, the new E3 system is also approved for non-adjunctive use, which provides for readings from the system to inform insulin treatment decisions without confirmation of glucose levels from fingerstick testing, the company said in a June 16 press release.
- "Not only does E3 strengthen our position in the market, but it enables increased operational efficiency as Senseonics will now commercialize the same product iteration globally for the first time," said Senseonics President and CEO Tim Goodnow.
- SENS +6.09% to $1.03 premarket June 16