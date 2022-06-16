CI Financial to repurchase 16.83M common shares or 10% of public float

Jun. 16, 2022 7:20 AM ETCIXXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • CI Financial (CIXX) intends to purchase up to 16.83M or 10% of total public float of common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid.
  • All common shares purchased by CI will be cancelled.
  • As of June 8, 2022, there were 192.36M issued and outstanding common shares of CI.
  • The purchases may commence on June 20, 2022 and will terminate on June 19, 2023, or on such earlier date as CI completes its purchases or provides notice of termination.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.