CI Financial to repurchase 16.83M common shares or 10% of public float
Jun. 16, 2022 7:20 AM ETCIXXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- CI Financial (CIXX) intends to purchase up to 16.83M or 10% of total public float of common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid.
- All common shares purchased by CI will be cancelled.
- As of June 8, 2022, there were 192.36M issued and outstanding common shares of CI.
- The purchases may commence on June 20, 2022 and will terminate on June 19, 2023, or on such earlier date as CI completes its purchases or provides notice of termination.
