Pfizer makes $25M equity investment in Akero
Jun. 16, 2022 7:21 AM ETAkero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)PFE, HTGCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) announced on Thursday that Pfizer (PFE) is set to make a $25M equity investment in the company following an agreement to purchase ~2.5M of its shares at $9.90 apiece.
- The offering is expected to close on or around June 17 and Pfizer (PFE) will own ~6.7% of Akero’s (AKRO) outstanding common stock following the transaction with a membership of the company’s Scientific Advisory Board.
- In addition, business development company Hercules Capital (HTGC) has agreed to provide Akero (AKRO) with a term loan facility worth up to $100M, out of which $10M will be drawn at the close of the transaction.
- If the term loan is fully drawn, the proceeds from the two transactions will extend the cash runway of the company by a full year to 3Q 2024 from 3Q 2023, the company added.
That will be two years beyond the upcoming data readout of the Phase 2b HARMONY study for lead candidate efruxifermin (EFX) in pre-cirrhotic NASH, expected in 3Q 2022.
Akero (AKRO) reported $165.4M of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities at the end of 1Q 2022.