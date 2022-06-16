Petco introduces new store concept for rural areas

Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced the launch of a new community-driven test concept designed to serve the health and wellness needs of pets and farm animals in small towns and rural communities.

Petco's new Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply pet care centers feature brand-new, stand-alone retail locations strategically and conveniently situated at the heart of small-town and rural communities. The Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply pet care centers are expected to serve as one-stop shops for health and wellness solutions for pets and farm animals such as horses, cows, pigs, sheep, goats and more.

Petco (WOOF) noted that 14% of the U.S. population is living in rural areas and that there is an estimated $7B total addressable market in small-town and rural locations, providing Petco with an opportunity to capture significant incremental market share and share of wallet gains.

The new store concept will see its first opening location in Floresville, Texas on June 17 before expanding to other regions.

"These are rapidly-growing markets where pet parents are looking for an experienced, pet-dedicated partner like Petco to help them care for the health and wellness of their animals," said Petco CEO Ron Coughlin. "This is an exciting opportunity for us to serve more pets by dramatically expanding local access to healthy pet products and services," he added.

Shares of WOOF fell 2.21% premarket to $15.90 vs. the 52-week trading range of $13.87 to $26.21.