GR. SARANTIS offloads its 49% stake in JV with The Estée Lauder for €55.2M
Jun. 16, 2022 7:24 AM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Athens-headquartered GR. SARANTIS S.A., multinational consumer products company, announced that it will offload its 49% participation in the joint venture with The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) for €55.2M.
- The step comes after 21 years of successful partnership with the company.
- As part of its go-to-market strategy, The Estée Lauder Companies has decided that as of June 15 2022, it will run its operations in the Greek and Balkans markets directly, in line with its approach in other markets in the EMEA region.
- The sale agreement was closed after Sarantis management's commitment to focus on the strategic activities of the Group and allotment of funds and human resources for supporting its further growth.
- The management believes that the release of the Sarantis Group from the JV will immensely benefit its expansion and upward trend, while the existing profitability may be substituted by more than 150% from profitability coming from activities that are absolutely compatible with its strategic activities.