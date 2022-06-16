Boeing (NYSE:BA) is upgraded to Buy/High Risk from Hold with a $209 price target, down from $219, by Citi on Thursday, believing the company can resolve its medium-term risks.

The endorsement may not help much today, as the stock market looks set to open with substantial losses; Boeing (BA) shares -0.9% pre-market.

"If the 737 MAX, 777X (both of reasonable concern to us) and the 787 programs (of less concern) achieve Citi's forecast levels of production and profitability, we estimate fair value to be $209 (our new target price), implying ~70% upside, Citi's Charles Armitage writes.

Meanwhile, "If the 737 MAX and 777X only achieve our downside case, we estimate value to be $116, marginally below the current share price," the analyst says. "And if all three programs go badly, we see value at ~$84, ~30% below the current price."

Armitage expects 787 deliveries to resume soon and for the 737 MAX to return to commercial service, but these factors are "incrementally positive, rather than a step change in risk."

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) is Citi's preferred global aerospace stock because of "materially lower risk."

Boeing (BA) shares have bounced 17% higher during the past two trading sessions after plunging to its lowest closing price since March 2020.