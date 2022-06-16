Elon Musk's Tesla raises prices across car models in the U.S.

  • Electric carmaker, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has increased prices for all its car models in the United States as costs of raw materials have surged, including aluminum used in cars amid ongoing global supply-chain issues - Reuters.
  • The company raised its Model Y long-range price to $65,990 from $62,990 after delaying the deliveries of some long-range models in the United States by up to a month.
  • Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has warned about the risk of a recession in recent weeks.
  • Earlier this month, Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy after pausing all hiring across the globe and cutting about 10% of jobs.
  • In April, the company raised prices of Model 3 Long Range by $1,500 and Model 3 Performance by $1,000 in the U.S.
  • Last Friday, the company filed for 3-for-1 stock split.
  • Shares down 4% PM and more than 40% down since the start of 2022.
