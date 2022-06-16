Performance Food Group boosts EBITDA outlook as momentum picks up

Jun. 16, 2022 7:32 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) updated its guidance ahead of an Investor Day event that the company announced for June 29.

The food distributor said it continues to expect sales to be in a range of $50.5B to $51B for FY22 vs. $50.69B consensus, but now expects adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $1.00B to $1.01B vs. a prior estimate for $990M to $1.00B and the consensus mark of $997M. The outlook includes the impact of ten months of Core-Mark business results.

PFGC said it is closing out the fiscal year on a high note and entering fiscal 2023 with solid momentum.

"After extremely strong results in April and May, we are pleased to be able to increase our full-year profit outlook," noted CEO George Holm. "Our organization is executing at a very high level despite challenges in the macro-economic environment," he added.

