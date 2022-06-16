Telus to acquire LifeWorks for C$33/share, total offer consideration C$2.3B
Jun. 16, 2022 7:39 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU), T:CA, MSIXF, LWRK:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) said on Thursday that it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of LifeWorks (OTC:MSIXF) for C$33.00 per LifeWorks common share for total offer consideration of ~C$2.3B.
- The consideration will be paid 50 per cent in cash and 50 per cent in TELUS common shares.
- The addition of LifeWorks significantly accelerates TELUS Health’s vision of employer-based healthcare, increasing access to high quality, proactive healthcare and mental wellness for employees by unifying digital-first solutions across the care continuum.
- The combined organization has thousands of leading corporate clients across Canada, the U.S. and in over 160 countries covering more than 50M lives worldwide, enabling an unparalleled digital health and wellness experience for customers, employers and employees.
- The synergies with TELUS International to leverage extensive client base and significant expertise in client service to grow enhanced TELUS Health product offerings to clients internationally.
- The deal adds significant scale to TELUS Health, with combined annual revenue of ~$1.6B, underpinning continued strong growth and profitability.
- The deal is expected to occur on or about the fourth quarter of 2022.