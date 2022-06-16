Morgan Stanley downgraded Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) to an Underweight rating from Equal-weight on Thursday.

Sally Beauty Hldings (SBH) is noted to have faced ongoing challenges holding market share as low income discretionary spending cracks and the category increasingly moves online and favors omnichannel players. SBH is also noted to be a relatively slow mover in building out its omni-channel offering.

"The Sally Beauty segment is heavily levered to low income consumers, and while the degree of discretionary exposure is debatable for core hair color products, ancillary categories like nails and lashes are likely to see softness as low income discretionary dollars dry up (driven by inflation and the lapping of stimulus)," warned analyst Simeon Gutman.

Gutman and team see further risk to SBH estimates through the balance of FY22 as a catalyst for further downside to the stock. The price target of $12 is based on ~4X 2023 EBITDA estimate, with the PT multiple reflecting the low end of SBH's historical range.

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) fell 7.06% premarket to $12.51.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SBH has been locked at Hold for all of 2022.