BioLineRx hires Avrobio exec as chief commercial officer to bolster blood cancer therapy efforts
Jun. 16, 2022 7:44 AM ETBioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)AVROBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) appointed Holly May as its chief commercial officer to bolster efforts for its investigational stem cell therapy for blood cancer.
- The Israeli company said that in the newly created role, which is based in the U.S., May will be responsible for commercial planning and launch oversight for motixafortide in the stem cell mobilization indication in the U.S. market, if approved by the FDA.
- May previously served as chief commercial officer at AVROBIO (AVRO) and has also worked at SOBI and Sanofi.
- "In anticipation of potential approval next year, we continue to engage in pre-launch activities for Motixafortide in stem cell mobilization for the U.S. market, and are very pleased that Holly has joined the team to lead this effort," said BioLineRx CEO Philip Serlin.
- The company said in a June 16 release that it remains on track to submit a new drug application to the FDA in mid-2022 for its lead program motixafortide (BL-8040).
- BioLineRx noted that motixafortide (BL-8040) is a cancer therapy platform which was successfully evaluated in a phase 3 trial in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation.