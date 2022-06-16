Entegris subsidiary Entegris Escrow to offer notes
Jun. 16, 2022 7:44 AM ETENTGBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Entegris Escrow, wholly-owned subsidiary of Entegris (ENTG) intends to offer senior unsecured notes due 2030.
- Net proceeds from the proposed offering along with previous notes offering of notes and borrowings and cash on hand to finance a portion of announced merger of Yosemite Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Entegris (ENTG), with and into CMC Materials, pay the fees and expenses related to the merger and notes offerings and repay certain existing indebtedness of CMC and Entegris (ENTG) and in the case of the term loan and 364-day bridge facilities, finance working capital and general corporate purposes of Entegris (ENTG).