Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock slipped on Thursday after BTIG indicated the McPlant offered at McDonald’s (MCD) is not as popular as expected.

“Our recent franchise checks indicated the McPlant market tests at McDonald's (MCD) were disappointing, coming in at or below the low-end of sales projections, and the product won't be launched nationally in the second-half of the year,” BTIG analyst Peter Saleh told clients on Thursday. “Given this development, coupled with slowing category sales and declining selling price, we believe management's sales guidance and our initial estimates were just too high.”

He noted that while demand was modest in the San Francisco and Dallas/Fort Worth rollouts, it was “practically non-existent” when experimented with in more rural locales in East Texas. As such, a national rollout is not expected. The lack of a national exposure for the product was cited as only adding to increased difficulty for the company in terms of inroads to the food service industry.

“While the company has made considerable gains with restaurant partnerships in recent years, we believe a rebound in sales growth could take longer than expected given continued disruption from COVID-19 and restaurants' emphasis on greater efficiency and streamlined menus following the pandemic,” he concluded. “We believe these efforts could limit sales growth through the foodservice channel and don't expect retail sales growth will be enough to offset and satisfy the stock's lofty revenue expectations.”

Shares of the El Segundo-based plant-based food producer fell about 3.4% in premarket trading on Thursday.

To be sure, Saleh indicated the situation for the company at present is not as disastrous as its over 60% stock decline so far in 2022 suggests.

“We don't believe Beyond's capital position is as dire as sentiment suggests,” Saleh wrote. “The company is likely to burn a lot of cash, but we don't forecast them needing to raise additional capital this year, and believe a scenario exists where Beyond can make its business more sustainable into 2023.”

As a result, he maintained a “Neutral” rating on shares despite a reduction in earnings estimates. Read more on consensus estimates for the company’s upcoming earnings release.