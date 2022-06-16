The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) planned $13.4 billion purchase of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) may see an extended timeline due to regulatory scrutiny, according to Bank of America.

First Horizon (FHN) shares dropped 2.4% on Wednesday after a CNBC report that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is asking a U.S. regulator to block the transaction over concerns about customer abuse at the bank, similar to claims made against Wells Fargo. TD Bank told CNBC that the allegations in an original report that sparked Warren's concerns were "unfounded."

The most likely impact from the increased scrutiny is that deal close may be extended beyond management's current Q1 2023 target, BoFA analyst Ebrahim Poonawala, who has a buy rating and CAD $105 price target on TD, wrote in a note.

"While it is hard to fully handicap how this will play-out, the anecdotal nature of the allegations reported in the news article and the fact that regulators completed a review of sales practices at US banks in the aftermath of the issues that surfaced at Wells Fargo suggests to us that it is unlikely that this was a widespread systemic issue at TD," Poonawala wrote.

The market is currently implying a 60%-65% probability of a deal close and the shares were already trading at a "meaningful" discount to the deal price given investor worry about "toughening regulatory" approach to big bank transactions in the U.S., according to Poonawala.

Late last month First Horizon (FHN) holders voted to approve Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD) proposed acquisition of the company.