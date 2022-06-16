Tronox (NYSE:TROX) raised the bottom end of its guidance range for full-year adjusted earnings at its investor day on Thursday, saying it now sees FY 2022 adjusted EPS of $3.15-$3.59, in line with $3.18 analyst consensus estimate.

In an investor presentation, Tronox (TROX) also forecasts full-year adjusted EBITDA of $1.075B-$1.125B and free cash flow at $300M or more.

For 2025, the company targets adjusted EBITDA of $1.3B-$1.5B with margins of 30% or greater, free cash flow of $750M-$850M, and gross debt of less than $2B with net leverage ratio of 1x-1.5x

Tronox (TROX) should resist a commodity reversal "because of its housing connection, a market we continue to be quite bullish on," Valkyrie Trading Society writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.