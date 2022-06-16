Parsons selected for U.S. Defense Health Agency on $10B Omnibus IV contract

Jun. 16, 2022 7:53 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was selected by the U.S. Defense Health Agency for providing health-related research and development and additional activities of interest for the Department of Defense and the Military Healthcare System.
  • The $10B ceiling value Omnibus IV is a 5-year multiple-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with one five-year option period.
  • "Our biosurveillance and environmental services group offers a broad spectrum of innovative technical and support capabilities that will help maximize DHA's investment in force readiness, health, and resilience," president, engineered systems Jon Moretta commented.
  • The Omnibus IV Military Medical Research and Development contract is a continuation of successful past government investments focused on the discovery and integration of medical innovations and material solutions.
  • Parsons will compete for task orders in Market Segment 2, R&D Support Services.
