Valens launches cannabis brand Bon Jak in Quebec

Jun. 16, 2022 7:58 AM ETThe Valens Company Inc. (VLNS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

marijuana leaf

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cannabis company Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) said it launched a Quebec-exclusive brand Bon Jak.
  • The company said in a June 16 release that the Bon Jak brand will include dried flower and cannabis-infused beverage products, which are expected to be listed to the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) effective Sept. 12, and anticipated to be distributed through the SQDC retail and online channels.
  • Valens noted that it continues to build its presence in Quebec with the addition of several new SKUs under the Bon Jak brand.
