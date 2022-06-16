Applied Materials acquires Picosun Oy for undisclosed sum
Jun. 16, 2022 8:00 AM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has acquired Picosun Oy, a privately held semiconductor equipment company based in Espoo, Finland.
- Transaction terms were not disclosed but has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland.
- The acquisition of Picosun’s ALD technology broadens the company's ICAPS product portfolio and customer engagements.
- The Picosun team will continue to be based in Finland and will report into Applied’s ICAPS group.
- “Rapid growth in the number of connected devices is driving a tremendous need for innovation in the chips used to bridge the analog and digital worlds,” said Sundar Ramamurthy, Group Vice President and General Manager of the ICAPS group at Applied Materials. “Bringing Picosun’s talented team to Applied Materials will strengthen our ability to help customers add more intelligence and functionality to a wide variety of edge computing devices.”
- Shares down 3% PM.
- On YTD basis, stock plunged 39%.
- SA Quant rating system screens the stock with Hold rating in contrast to Wall Street Analysts' Buy rating.