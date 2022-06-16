Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) to $40 from $65 based on lower EPS estimates for 2022-2023 as well as a reduced trading multiple.

Analyst Simeon Gutman and team said the lowered estimates reflect a more challenging near-term outlook due to the business's low income/value exposure and exam capacity constraints from optometrist shortages.

"The ~34% decrease in our '22 EPS estimate to the midpoint of the guide at 72c (vs. $1.09 prior) is driven by 1) a lowered consolidated comp to -4.7% (vs. +1.5% prior and at the high-end of the guided range); 2) ~330 bps of gross margin contraction (vs. ~225 bps previously) given deleverage from demand normalization and optometrist eyeglass mix, partially offset by EYE taking price; and 3) ~135 bps of SG&A deleverage (vs. ~65 bps prior) due to sales deleveraging and higher levels of wage investments."

The rating on EYE is held at MS at Overweight with the new price target still reflecting considerable upside from the current trading level.

Shares of EYE fell 1.98% premarket to $27.25 vs. the 52-week trading range of $22.59 to $65.92.

Earlier in the week, National Vision Holdings (EYE) rallied after an index call-up and strong data read.