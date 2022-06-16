Kroger Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.17, revenue of $44.6B beats by $1.55B, raises FY22 guidance
Jun. 16, 2022 8:02 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Kroger press release (NYSE:KR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $44.6B (+8.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.55B.
- Shares +1.7% PM.
- Identical Sales without fuel increased 4.1%
- Operating Profit of $1,505 million; Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $1,601 million
- Fresh Department identical sales increased 5.2%
- Brands identical sales increased 6.3%
- Digitally engaged households grew by more than half a million and digital coupon downloads increased 11%
- FY22 Outlook:
- Identical Sales growth without fuel of 2.5% to 3.5% from 2.0% to 3.0%
- Adjusted EPS of $3.85-$3.95 from $3.75 to $3.85 vs. $3.82 consensus
- Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $4.3B-$4.4B from $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion