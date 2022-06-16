Kroger Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.17, revenue of $44.6B beats by $1.55B, raises FY22 guidance

Jun. 16, 2022 8:02 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Kroger press release (NYSE:KR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $44.6B (+8.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.55B.
  • Shares +1.7% PM.
  • Identical Sales without fuel increased 4.1%
  • Operating Profit of $1,505 million; Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $1,601 million
  • Fresh Department identical sales increased 5.2%
  • Brands identical sales increased 6.3%
  • Digitally engaged households grew by more than half a million and digital coupon downloads increased 11%
  • FY22 Outlook:
  • Identical Sales growth without fuel of 2.5% to 3.5% from 2.0% to 3.0%
  • Adjusted EPS of $3.85-$3.95 from $3.75 to $3.85 vs. $3.82 consensus
  • Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $4.3B-$4.4B from $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.