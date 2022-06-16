Unity Software tumbles as Benchmark says current environment likely to be 'challenging'

Unity Software (NYSE:U) shares tumbled on Thursday as investment firm Benchmark started coverage on the global video game platform company, noting that the current economic malaise and post-pandemic environment are likely to be "challenging" towards its growth profile.

Analyst Mike Hickey started coverage on Unity (U) shares with a sell rating and a per-share price target of $27, noting that although it built a platform for creating and monetizing interacting RT3D content, the hype surrounding the metaverse likely peaked and "speculative interest in the secular trade will continue to fade" as the market looks elsewhere.

"We acknowledge Unity’s share price decline has somewhat priced in our concerns on execution risk, relative valuation, and management credibility," Hickey wrote in a note to clients. "Unity was a pandemic darling that has now entered a less optimal operating scenario."

Unity Software (U) shares fell more than 5.5% to $34.16 in premarket trading on Thursday.

In addition, Hickey noted that Unity Software (U) is likely to "directly benefit" from digital content moving from 2D to 3D, from data moving from non-real time to real-time and the push from non-interactive to interactive, but these are longer-term trends and may not play out in a recession.

"We think a potential economic recession would impact consumer discretionary spend, dampen game development as growth capital becomes more expensive, and challenge mobile advertising spend as budgets contract," Hickey explained, adding that a continued push towards privacy and other regulatory changes could make acquiring customers more expensive as well.

Hickey also wants to know what Unity's (U) growth focus will be outside of its core game market, citing a "limited synergistic value" and concern that the metaverse takes longer to evolve than first believed.

Earlier this month, investment firm Citi slashed its price target on Unity Software (U), citing growth concerns over the advertising technology space.