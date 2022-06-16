Philips falls as UBS downgrades to Sell citing impact of product recall

Exterior view of the French headquarters of Philips in Suresnes, France

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The ADRs of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have lost ~10% in the pre-market Thursday after UBS downgraded the Dutch medical device maker to Sell from Neutral, citing multiple overhangs related to the recall of certain respiratory care devices.

The analysts see a negative risk-reward set up ahead of the upcoming Sleep device testing data linked to the product recall. Citing their new work on a connected lawsuit, they also flag concerns over the potential for respiratory injury claims.

In addition, UBS rules out a resolution to the issue in 2023 and expects an FDA response to inspectional observations and the outcome of a DOJ subpoena to act as overhangs on shares.

Citing margin concerns, the firm sets its 2022 adjusted EBITA projection for Philips (PHG) at 6% below the consensus and expects the downgrade cycle to continue.

However, Philips (PHG) shares look cheap with nearly ~40% YTD decline and trading at 12x of company-defined adjusted 2022E PE, the UBS said. Yet, the sector is also down 34% for the period while value peers trade at 12x, the analysts pointed out, downgrading the stock and setting a per share target of EUR18.

In April, Philips said its subsidiary Philips Respironics was recalling certain groups of ventilators, adding to a previously-announced recall of sleep and respiratory care products.

