Customers Bancorp reaffirms guidance with mid-quarter update
Jun. 16, 2022 8:07 AM ETCustomers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) reported Thursday that credit trends continue to remain stable with no notable deterioration despite the economic tightening.
- Delinquency rate was at 0.27% as at the end of May compared to 0.25% at the end of March quarter.
- The company has recorded over 98% of growth from commercial lending, quarter-to-date, of which 72% is from specialty lending verticals.
- Deposit growth has exceeded $1B quarter-to-date.
- Reaffirms full-year guidance of $4.75-$5 Core EPS with tangible book value per share expected to exceed $40 by year-end 2022.
- Quarter-to-date buyback stands at ~549K shares at an average price below $40 each, the company reported while it expects return on common equity to be greater than 17% for full year 2022.
- Also Read: Fed sees key rate topping 3% in 2022 with more hikes in 2023, dot plot says