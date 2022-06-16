Customers Bancorp reaffirms guidance with mid-quarter update

Jun. 16, 2022 8:07 AM ETCustomers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) reported Thursday that credit trends continue to remain stable with no notable deterioration despite the economic tightening.
  • Delinquency rate was at 0.27% as at the end of May compared to 0.25% at the end of March quarter.
  • The company has recorded over 98% of growth from commercial lending, quarter-to-date, of which 72% is from specialty lending verticals.
  • Deposit growth has exceeded $1B quarter-to-date.
  • Reaffirms full-year guidance of $4.75-$5 Core EPS with tangible book value per share expected to exceed $40 by year-end 2022.
  • Quarter-to-date buyback stands at ~549K shares at an average price below $40 each, the company reported while it expects return on common equity to be greater than 17% for full year 2022.
  • Also Read: Fed sees key rate topping 3% in 2022 with more hikes in 2023, dot plot says
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.