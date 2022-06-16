Rekor Systems chosen by Israel National Infrastructure for AI-driven intelligent infrastructure
Jun. 16, 2022 8:09 AM ETRekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) announced its joint program launched by Netivei Israel, the national transport infrastructure company of Israel, in collaboration with Israel Living Lab Consortium and the Israel Innovation Authority.
- The program designates the Rekor One Traffic Management solution as the platform to drive data accessibility and improve traffic congestion and road safety on Israel's main coastal highway.
- This 1-year project is one of the largest initiatives for private-public collaboration in the Israel transportation space to date and will deliver ~$300K in revenue for Rekor.
- The project will integrate multiple Rekor edge-based optical roadside sensors stationed along the roadway and consolidate this real-time traffic analytics data with seven other diverse real-time data sets.