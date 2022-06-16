Tonix to open new site in Massachusetts for vaccine programs including monkeypox/smallpox
Jun. 16, 2022 8:15 AM ETTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) will open its new manufacturing facility in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts on June 21 which is aimed at advancing vaccine programs for infectious diseases, including monkeypox, smallpox and COVID-19.
- The Chatham, N.J,-based company said in a June 16 release that the 45K square feet clinical-scale manufacturing facility in New Bedford Business Park houses its Advanced Development Center (ADC) for accelerated research, and production of clinical trial quality vaccines for infectious diseases, including monkeypox, smallpox and COVID-19, for pandemic preparedness.
- The company added that at full capacity, the facility can employ up to 70 people.