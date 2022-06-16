Marriott Vacations Worldwide raises FY22 guidance
Jun. 16, 2022 8:16 AM ETMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) raised its FY guidance wherein it expects adj. development profit margin to remain strong for the year thereby enabling the company to deliver FY22 adj. EBITDA and adj. free cash flow above prior guidance level.
- It sees adj. EBITDA to range between $880 to $930M compared to $860 to $920M provided earlier in May while adj. free cash flow is seen $590 to $670M compared to $560 to $640M estimated earlier.
- "We continue to see very high owner occupancies at our resorts, enabling us to drive strong tour growth and contract sales during Q2 of 2022. As a result of this, combined with the continued strength in our VPGs, we are increasing our full year contract sales guidance by $100M for 2022," CEO Stephen P. Weisz commented.
- FY Outlook (GAAP in millions):
- On the other side, with owner occupancies exceeding expectations, the company has allocated more rental inventory for owner usage to increase their vacation choices.
- Amid the increased owner usage, the updated guidance reflects the expected impact on rental and exchange revenue and profit this year and it expects owner usage to normalize in 2023.