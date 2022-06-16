NexTier Oilfield raises Q2 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, revenue growth
Jun. 16, 2022 8:17 AM ETNexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) raised guidance Thursday for Q2 adjusted EBITDA to at least $155M, compared with its earlier view of at least $130M, and adjusted EBITDA margin sequential improvement of at least 500 basis points.
- In an investor presentation, NexTier (NEX) also said it sees Q2 total revenues rising at least 30% Q/Q, compared with prior expectations for at least 20% growth, reflecting improved pricing and strong operational performance.
- For FY 2022, the company forecasts free cash flow of at least $175M, up from earlier guidance of $150M.
- NexTier (NEX) did not change full-year 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, which is expected to exceed the high end of previous guidance of $330M-$360M.