NexTier Oilfield raises Q2 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, revenue growth

Jun. 16, 2022 8:17 AM ETNexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Fracking Fracking Drill Rig on the Prairie at Dusk

grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) raised guidance Thursday for Q2 adjusted EBITDA to at least $155M, compared with its earlier view of at least $130M, and adjusted EBITDA margin sequential improvement of at least 500 basis points.
  • In an investor presentation, NexTier (NEX) also said it sees Q2 total revenues rising at least 30% Q/Q, compared with prior expectations for at least 20% growth, reflecting improved pricing and strong operational performance.
  • For FY 2022, the company forecasts free cash flow of at least $175M, up from earlier guidance of $150M.
  • NexTier (NEX) did not change full-year 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, which is expected to exceed the high end of previous guidance of $330M-$360M.
