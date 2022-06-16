Star Equity stock pops as KBS Builders secures $4.2M contract

Jun. 16, 2022 8:21 AM ETStar Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • KBS Builders, a business of Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR), has secured a $4.2M contract to help develop affordable and workforce housing on Nantucket island in Massachusetts.
  • The construction company will manufacture 60 modular units for eight new multi-family buildings as part of a workforce housing development on the island. Production of two of the eight buildings has already commenced. Work on the remaining buildings is expected to continue into the fall of 2022.
  • This Nantucket project marks the second large-scale commercial project KBS has won so far in 2022.
  • STRR shares are up 16% pre-market
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.