Star Equity stock pops as KBS Builders secures $4.2M contract
Jun. 16, 2022 8:21 AM ETStar Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- KBS Builders, a business of Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR), has secured a $4.2M contract to help develop affordable and workforce housing on Nantucket island in Massachusetts.
- The construction company will manufacture 60 modular units for eight new multi-family buildings as part of a workforce housing development on the island. Production of two of the eight buildings has already commenced. Work on the remaining buildings is expected to continue into the fall of 2022.
- This Nantucket project marks the second large-scale commercial project KBS has won so far in 2022.
- STRR shares are up 16% pre-market