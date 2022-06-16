B. Riley analyst Alex Rygiel downgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH), and Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) to Neutral from Buy on the expected impact of higher interest rates on new home starts and the potential for gross margin pressure in 2023.

The actions come after the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate target range by 75 basis points to 1.50%-1.75%, and indicated it could boost it by the same amount in July.

Tri Pointe (TPH) is sliding 5.3% and Green Brick (GRBK) stock is falling 3.9% in Thursday premarket trading.

"Despite some fairly positive macro tailwinds for the homebuilding industry, and expectation for mostly strong CY2Q22 financial results, we believe interest rates matter more to investors in valuing the homebuilders," the analyst wrote Thursday in a note to clients.

Rygiel lowered his estimate for new home starts to 1.6M, or up 1.3% from 2021. That compares with the FactSet's estimate of for a 2.4% increase this year. For 2023, the analyst expects new home starts to fall 6.5% Y/Y in 2023, less than the FactSet estimate of -7.2%.

On the positive side, demographics are in homebuilders' favor with an increasing number of 35-year-olds for the next 10 years. Rygiel also pointed to building material cost deflation, a greater mix of optioned lots vs. owned lots, "meaningful backlog of homes at strong margins," and rising rental rates.

Reiterates Buy ratings on Century Communities (CCS), Beazer Homes (BZH), and Landsea Homes (LSEA).

Using the SA stock screener, Taylor Morrison (TMHC), Tri Pointe (TPH), and Green Brick (GRBK) all hold a Quant rating of Strong Buy.

In April, homebuilders urged the White House to address housing affordability issues created by higher material and labor costs.