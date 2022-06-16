In early market trading investors have watched shares of the tech giant Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) rise after its been reported that Elon Musk will attend an all-employees meeting.

Meanwhile, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) both declined as NVDA executive sold shares of common stock and EXPE had its stock price slashed by Citi (C). Also experiencing a decline are shares of the biotech company Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX).

Gainer:

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) rose 1.7% as Wedbush Securities calls Elon Musk’s attending all-hands meeting a "clear step in the right direction" towards a deal taking place. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal called an all-employees meeting, and Musk is set to answer employee questions.

Decliners:

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) declined 2.9% in Thursday’s premarket session after disclosing that its director Mark Stevens sold 227.7K shares of common stock on June 13th. The total transaction value was listed at $36M.

Shares of the online travel firm Expedia Group (EXPE) dropped 3.1% early on as Citi (C) cut its estimates on the stock outlining concerns over macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and inflationary pressures. Additionally, Citi slashed its price target to $118 from $200.

Arcellx (ACLX) drifted into the red, down 8.4%, after the stock announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten follow-on offering from 4M to 7M shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00/share.

