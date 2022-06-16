Hot Stocks: TWTR rises with Musk’s participation, EXPE declines on price slash, NVDA and ACLX also decline

Jun. 16, 2022

In early market trading investors have watched shares of the tech giant Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) rise after its been reported that Elon Musk will attend an all-employees meeting.

Meanwhile, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) both declined as NVDA executive sold shares of common stock and EXPE had its stock price slashed by Citi (C). Also experiencing a decline are shares of the biotech company Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX).

Gainer:

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) rose 1.7% as Wedbush Securities calls Elon Musk’s attending all-hands meeting a "clear step in the right direction" towards a deal taking place. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal called an all-employees meeting, and Musk is set to answer employee questions.

Decliners:

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) declined 2.9% in Thursday’s premarket session after disclosing that its director Mark Stevens sold 227.7K shares of common stock on June 13th. The total transaction value was listed at $36M.

Shares of the online travel firm Expedia Group (EXPE) dropped 3.1% early on as Citi (C) cut its estimates on the stock outlining concerns over macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and inflationary pressures. Additionally, Citi slashed its price target to $118 from $200.

Arcellx (ACLX) drifted into the red, down 8.4%, after the stock announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten follow-on offering from 4M to 7M shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00/share.

