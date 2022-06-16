Activist investor Jonathan Litt is said to be against Healthcare Realty Trust's (NYSE:HR) planned acquisition of medical REIT Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA).

Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management, which owns a stake in Healthcare Realty (HR), plans to vote against the deal, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report, that cited a new presentation. Litt argues that HR would be better served by taking a ~$5 billion buyout from Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an offer that was reported by the WSJ early last month.

Litt is said to owned a stake in HR of more than 1%, according to the Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. HR votes are scheduled to vote on the HTA takeover bid at a July 15 holder meeting. Litt is said to argue that HR is going to have trouble getting the necessary two-thirds support from holders to approve the combination with HTA.

Healthcare Trust (HTA) disclosed in a regulatory filing last month that there were other potential suitors for Healthcare Realty (HR) including an unidentified "Party F," which was Welltower (WELL), according to the WSJ. The nonbinding offer was subject to due diligence, that WELL was prepared to do quickly.

Healthcare Realty (HR) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) in February agreed to a $18B deal that brings together two of the largest owners of medical office buildings. The transaction, which was structured as a reverse merger in which HTA will be the corporate successor, is expected to be completed in Q3.