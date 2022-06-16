Checkpoint Therapeutics trial generates positive interim results for skin cancer candidate

Jun. 16, 2022 8:29 AM ETCheckpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the skin

PlazacCameraman/iStock via Getty Images

  • Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) said that interim results from a registrational-enabling trial showed efficacy for cosibelimab for locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC).
  • As of March 2022, the the objective response rate (ORR) in 31 patients was 54.8%.
  • The company's shares are up 11% in premarket trading.
  • Based on the results, Checkpoint is eying squamous cell carcinoma as a second indication for a Biologics License Application planned for later this year. The first indication is in metastatic cSCC.
  • Cosibelimab is known as an anti-PD-L1 antibody.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Terry Chrisomalis says that cosibelimab has the potential to disrupt the $30B PD-L1 drug class.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.