Checkpoint Therapeutics trial generates positive interim results for skin cancer candidate
Jun. 16, 2022 8:29 AM ETCheckpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) said that interim results from a registrational-enabling trial showed efficacy for cosibelimab for locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC).
- As of March 2022, the the objective response rate (ORR) in 31 patients was 54.8%.
- The company's shares are up 11% in premarket trading.
- Based on the results, Checkpoint is eying squamous cell carcinoma as a second indication for a Biologics License Application planned for later this year. The first indication is in metastatic cSCC.
- Cosibelimab is known as an anti-PD-L1 antibody.
