Argus maintained a Buy rating on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and kept the restaurant stock a Focus-List Selection.

Underpinning the confidence in MCD, the firm prefers large restaurant chains like McDonald's that offer value menus, spend heavily on advertising, and have clean balance sheets.

Analyst John Staszak and team expect McDonald's (MCD) to endure a period of soft industry sales better than most other restaurant chains due to its strong digital, delivery, and drive-thru businesses.

The restaurant operator is also praised for adapting. While drive-thrus have provided about 70% of revenue for decades, Staszak noted simplified menus during the pandemic have enabled MCD to increase the number of orders it can process. MCD has also invested in deliveries and in mobile ordering payment systems to help propel sales.

Argus raised EPS estimates on MCD to $10.46 from $10.45 for 2022 vs. $9.86 consensus and increased the 2023 estimate to $11.54 from $11.50 vs. $10.71 consensus. The long-term earnings growth rate forecast on MCD is 10%.

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) are down 11.05% on a year-to-date basis vs. -20.41% for the S&P 500 Index and -25.28% for the AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ).