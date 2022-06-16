Housing starts, building permits slide more than expected in May
- May Housing Starts: -14.4% M/M to 1.549M vs. 1.695M expected and 1.810M prior (revised from 1.724M).
- The single-family housing starts rate was 1.051M, 9.2% below the revised April figure of 1.157M.
- "Uncertainty around quickly changing economic conditions has caused sentiment in the building industry to falter, and housing starts slowed in reaction to these factors, as well as in light of persistent supply chain issues," said Kelly Mangold of RCLCO Real Estate Consulting.
- Building permits: -7.0% M/M to 1.695M vs. 1.780M expected and 1.823M prior (revised from 1.819M).
- Single-family authorizations rate was 1.048M, 5.5% lower than the revised April figure of 1.109M.
- Privately owned housing completions were at a rate of 1.465M, 9.1% higher than the revised April estimate of 1.343M and 9.3% higher than the May 2021 rate.
- Single-family housing completions rate was 1.043M, 2.8% above the revised April rate of 1.015M.
