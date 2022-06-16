PROG Holdings slides after annual guidance cut lands below estimates over macro concerns
Jun. 16, 2022 8:35 AM ETPROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) revealed Thursday that due to increased delinquencies and higher write-offs within Progressive Leasing’s lease portfolio it is lowering its financial outlook for the full-year.
- For perspective, the company expects to see adverse impact on gross merchandise value for it has further tightened its lease decisioning due to U.S. higher inflation levels and the challenging macro environment expected throughout the year.
- Q2 Guidance Update: Revenue is expected between $645-$655M vs. consensus of $668.60M; Adjusted EBITDA of $45-$50M as reserves are expected to increase with elevated delinquencies; GMV is expected to decline in the low single digits year-over-year;
- Second quarter's provision for lease merchandise write-offs is expected to be in the mid 9 percent range.
- FY 2022 Guidance Cut: Revenue expected between $2.59-$2.69B, down from prior outlook of $2.79-$2.9B, vs. consensus of $2.81B; Adjusted EBITDA of $255-$275M, vs. prior outlook of $320-$350M; GAAP EPS of $2.09 to $2.33 vs. prior $2.90 to $3.35; and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.50 and $2.75 vs. prior outlook of $3.25 to $3.70, vs. consensus of $3.39.
- For the full-year 2022, the company expects the annual provision for lease merchandise write-offs will be near the high end of the 6 to 8 percent targeted annual range, trending lower exiting the year as recent decisioning changes impact the portfolio.
- PROG told Progressive Leasing has made decisioning changes several times since the beginning of February, resulting in a reduction in approval rates of several hundred basis points.
- "Rampant inflation is imposing significant pressure on our customers, who are feeling the pain of higher gas, food, and housing costs more significantly than those with higher incomes, as a larger portion of their paychecks are now being consumed by necessities. As a result, key national and regional point-of-sale partners are seeing a decrease in demand from our customer base," said PROG Holdings President and CEO Steve Michaels.
- PRG stock is down 4% in premarket trading.
