MFGP, SRNE and OPEN among pre market losers
- AC Immune (ACIU) -32% as crenezumab fails in Alzheimer's study.
- Cango (CANG) -30%.
- Absci (ABSI) -14%.
- Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) -11%.
- Cepton (CPTN) -7%.
- Enservco Corporation (ENSV) -10%.
- Arcellx (ACLX) -10% on upsizing of follow-on public offering of 7M shares at $16/share.
- Koninklijke Philips (PHG) -10% as UBS downgrades to Sell citing impact of product recall.
- Tremor International (TRMR) -8%.
- MSP Recovery (MSPR) -7%.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) -7%.
- Agenus (AGEN) -6%.
- GreenBox (GBOX) -6%.
- Indonesia Energy (INDO) -7%.
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX) -6%.
- Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) -6%.
- Aterian (ATER) -6%.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) -6%.
- AeroClean Technologies (AERC) -6%.
- Micro Focus International (MFGP) -6%.
- Golden Ocean (GOGL) -6%.
- Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) -6%.
- Uranium Energy (UEC) -6%.
- Teck Resources (TECK) -6%.