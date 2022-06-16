Philly Fed Outlook -3.3 in June, first negative reading since May 2020
Jun. 16, 2022 8:36 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- June Philly Fed Business Outlook: -3.3 vs. +5.5 consensus, +2.6 prior (unrevised), first negative reading since May 2020.
- The prices paid index declined for the second consecutive month, down 14 points to 64.5.
- The employment index moved up from 25.5 to 28.1.
- The new orders index fell 35 points to -12.4, and the shipments index fell 25 points but remained positive at 10.8.
- The future new orders index declined 24 points, to -7.4, and the future shipments index fell 29 points, to 3.6.