Pliant to get $4M milestone from Novartis as fibrosis program moves into development
Jun. 16, 2022 8:40 AM ETPliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX), NVSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) said it advanced a fibrosis-directed integrin target into development as part of a 2019 collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS).
- South San Francisco, Calif.-based Pliant said in a June 16 release that it will receive a $4M milestone payment and research funding to help start the development work on the target. Any new product candidates for the target will provide milestones and royalties to Pliant.
- Pliant added that the start of the work follows its successful achievement of target validation under the agreement.
- "This milestone highlights the productivity of the antifibrotic drug development platform on which Pliant was founded as well as our commitment to developing new therapies to treat patients with fibrotic diseases,” said Scott Turner, senior vice president of research at Pliant (PLRX).