Citing the recent challenges in the patient enrollment, the pharmacy chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced the launch of its clinical trial business on Thursday to expedite the drug development process.

Arguing that COVID-19 has exacerbated the difficulties in patient recruitment, the company said that approximately 80% of clinical trials fail to meet enrollment targets within the anticipated timeframes.

Walgreens (WBA) plans to leverage its Health Corner and Village Medical locations to speed up patient searches and engage potential trial participants.

The company said its clinical trial model would bring together pharmacy and patient-authorized clinical data to match diverse patient populations to clinical studies targeted at multiple disease areas.

“Through the launch of our clinical trials services, we can provide another offering for patients with complex or chronic conditions in their care journey, while helping sponsors advance treatment options for the diverse communities we serve,” chief clinical trials officer at Walgreens (WBA), Ramita Tandon said.

With the new business line, Walgreens (WBA) will challenge the leading contract research organizations such as ICON Public Limited (ICLR), IQVIA Holdings (IQV), Medpace Holdings (MEDP), Inotiv (NOTV) and Charles River Laboratories International (CRL).

