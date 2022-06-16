Jason Trennert: A recession will be a healthy reset for the economy

Closely watched analyst Jason Trennert argued Thursday that, despite the pain it can cause, an economic downturn could prove a positive development over the long haul, as it represents "part and parcel of the way the economy works."

"This will be a reset of economic expectations which, I think, in the end, will be healthy," the chairman and CEO of Strategas Research told CNBC.

Trennert said the current economy represents "too much money chasing too few goods," leading to high inflation.

The Strategas CEO added that the Fed deserves blame for the recent spike in prices because the central bank "tried to outlaw the business cycle" through its use of quantitative easing since the financial crisis of 2008.

While he sees a recession as a possible reset for some of the economy's imbalances, he still worried that there would be a "hangover" in financial assets, which became inflated during the pandemic stimulus.

Trennert also pointed to the housing market, saying that a 20% rise in a single year suggested a clear "policy mistake."

That said, Trennert contended that a recession is not "a foregone conclusion" at this point, although, given the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking campaign, he thinks "the chances are, in 2023 at least, significantly higher than they were six months ago."

