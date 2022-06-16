Iteris wins $3.2M contract from City of Baton Rouge
Jun. 16, 2022 8:43 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) has won a $3.2M contract from the City of Baton Rouge for a smart mobility, safety and sustainability initiative.
- The program will deploy advanced multimodal detection systems from Iteris (ITI) to improve traffic flow and safety and reduce carbon emissions across the city.
- Iteris' video and radar detection systems will be implemented at over 200 key signalized intersections, representing ~50% of signalized intersections in the city. Specifically, Vantage Vector hybrid video and radar detection systems will enable the city to differentiate between vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.