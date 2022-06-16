Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +1.3% pre-market Thursday after saying it expects to post record Q2 adjusted EPS of $6.61-$6.65, well above $5.92 analyst consensus estimate and $6.02 posted in Q1.

The company's adjusted EPS view excludes a $0.28/share impact from costs associated with the startup of the Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) said it expects Q2 profitability from its steel operations to be historically strong but lower than Q1 results, as lower average flat roll steel pricing is expected to more than offset increased flat roll steel shipments.

The company sees Q2 earnings from metals recycling coming in significantly higher than Q1 results, based on strong demand supporting increased shipments and higher pricing.

Q2 earnings from steel fabrication operations are expected to be meaningfully higher than record Q1 results, as record shipments and significantly higher selling values more than offset marginally higher steel input costs.

Citing the stock's relative performance vs. peers and reflecting modest caution around the non-residential construction demand outlook, Goldman Sachs recently downgraded Steel Dynamics shares.