Ebang International intends to obtain MSO License
Jun. 16, 2022 8:52 AM ETEbang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) intends to obtain a Money Service Operator License from the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department.
- The MSO License if obtained will allow the company to operate a money service in Hong Kong as either a money changing service and/or a remittance service in Hong Kong.
- The company intends to further develop its global collection and payment business following the successful acquisition of Compass Global Holdings, which acquisition enabled the company to obtain an Australian Financial Services License from the ASIC.
- "If we are able to obtain the MSO License as planned, we anticipate that it would allow us to enter the Hong Kong currency and foreign exchange market as a player and every transaction of ours will be supervised by the Hong Kong government, with assurances of a mature regulatory structure to serve as a blueprint for compliant transactions. Looking forward, we will continue to dedicate ourselves to the development in the global financial services and cryptocurrency industry, and strive to build a one-stop financial technology service platform to make our products and services the trusted choice for all our users." said Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman, CEO and CFO
- Shares +6% PM