Digital Health to Acquire VSee Labs and iDoc Telehealth Solutions
Jun. 16, 2022 8:53 AM ETDigital Health Acquisition Corp. (DHAC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) to acquire VSee Lab, a telehealth software company and iDoc Telehealth Solutions, a leading neurocritical care and intensive care telehealth provider.
- Transaction, which is expected to occur in Q3 2022.
- The transaction is expected to result in a valuation of ~$110M for the combined entity.
- “The telehealth industry is currently considered to be among the most attractive industries in terms of growth potential. We believe we have one of the most customizable and easiest plug and play solutions for medical providers, which following the merger, will be able to be expanded without our historical resource constraints.” said VSee CEO, Dr. Milton Chen.