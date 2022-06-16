Advent Technologies stock gains premarket on €782.1M funding from Greece under IPCEI
Jun. 16, 2022 8:53 AM ETAdvent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) stock surged 89% premarket on Thursday after the firm received notification from Greece for funding its Green HiPo project under important projects of common European interest (IPCEI).
- The notification from Greece has been sent to the European Union under the IPCEI framework.
- On EU ratification, €782.1M funding for ADN's Green HiPo project will be made available over 6 years.
- The scope of the project is to innovatively manufacture fuel cell systems and electrolyser systems.
- ADN plans to produce these systems in Greece in the region of Western Macedonia.