Advent Technologies stock gains premarket on €782.1M funding from Greece under IPCEI

  • Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) stock surged 89% premarket on Thursday after the firm received notification from Greece for funding its Green HiPo project under important projects of common European interest (IPCEI).
  • The notification from Greece has been sent to the European Union under the IPCEI framework.
  • On EU ratification, €782.1M funding for ADN's Green HiPo project will be made available over 6 years.
  • The scope of the project is to innovatively manufacture fuel cell systems and electrolyser systems.
  • ADN plans to produce these systems in Greece in the region of Western Macedonia.
