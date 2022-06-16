Credit Suisse plans to redeem $1.5B capital instrument to simplify A1 portfolio
Jun. 16, 2022 8:56 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) plans to call its $1.5B 7.125% high-trigger Tier 1 capital instrument for redemption on July 29, 2022, the first optional redemption date of the instrument, the Swiss bank said Thursday.
- The security is the bank's last remaining AT1 instrument with equity conversion. The planned redemption marks a "significant simplification of our AT1 capital portfolio," the company said.
- The call for redemption hinges on the successful completion and pricing of at least $1.5B of a new AT1 issue and the approval by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.
- If both conditions are met, Credit Suisse (CS) said it intends to publish on Friday the notice confirming its decision to redeem the $1.5B of 7.125% high-trigger Tier 1 capital instruments.
