biote names Ross McQuivey as chief medical officer

Jun. 16, 2022 8:57 AM ETbiote Corp. (BTMD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) on Thursday announced the appointment of Ross W. McQuivey, M.D., as its chief medical officer, effective June 10, 2022.
  • Prior to joining Biote, McQuivey served as CMO of Laborie Medical Technologies and has more than 20 years of medical and scientific leadership experience in the healthcare industry.
  • "Ross’ extensive experience overseeing clinical affairs in support of rapidly growing companies will be instrumental to the execution of our strategic growth plans," said biote CEO Terry Weber.
